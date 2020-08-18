Liam Hemsworth’s Family Was Taken Aback With Miley Cyrus Airing Their Issues Out In Public?

Miley Cyrus has been making headlines ever since she broke up with Cody Simpson. Her new song Midnight Sky is grabbing the eyeballs too. It is said that the singer is bidding farewell to all her past lovers in her latest track.

Recently, the Malibu singer revealed some intimate details about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, which only shook their fans further.

We all know that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth did not end on good terms when they decided to get a divorce last year. Now, The Hunger Games actor has been realizing why his family was hesitant to accept the relationship since the beginning.

A source close to Hollywood Life revealed the same as, “Liam Hemsworth felt like Miley Cyrus aired their issues out to the public while he kept it quiet and went to Australia to be with his family. His family is very private, very reserved and it took a while for them to get used to Miley being so out there. It took a long time for them to come around to their relationship.”

“They’ve done a lot of talking to Liam during this divorce about their feelings and he’s listened and is seeing what they’ve been saying all these years. It’s safe to say they both are not the biggest fans of one another and did not end on good terms because they were both so upset.

There’s no reason for them to still talk and it’s painful. They still have several mutual friends but have not communicated at all for quite some time. They both see the break-up differently and handled things differently as well,” the source continued.

Many fans thought Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were meant to be together, but that just remained a dream. The report further adds that Miley and Liam did not think likely of each other. However, the split did leave each one of the duo heartbroken.