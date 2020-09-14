Hello, Upper East Siders! Leighton Meester Is Mother Of 2 With Adam Brody & We Never Saw This Blair Waldorf Version Coming!

Amid the ongoing stress with the pandemic still strong, there is a piece of happy news for Gossip Girl alumni Leighton Meester and husband, Adam Brody fans. The couple has welcomed their second child – a boy. Adam confirmed the information on a Twitch stream earlier this week, and fans were elated to get this fantastic news. Read on to know more about the same.

Adam Brody joined the Hold the Phone TV’s The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular. The show had eight more contestants playing the trivia game. It was during this stream that at some point Meester’s husband revealed the big news to the contestants.

As per The Sun, confirming the arrival of his and Leighton Meester’s second child, Adam Brody said, “I have a new…yeah, since last I played, I have a new kid.” He confirmed that his kid is “a boy, and he’s a dream, he’s a dream boy.”

While Adam went on the make, Leighton Meester did not make any official announcement. The Gossip Girl star is maintaining the secrecy, and we are already waiting for her to share the pictures of the new munchkin.

As for the unaware, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody started dating back in 2013. The couple got married the next year in 2014. Later in 2015, they welcomed their first child, a girl. The couple is also working together in an NBC show, Single Parents.