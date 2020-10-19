Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Recent Photoshoot A Hint To Their Reconciliation? Fans Suggest So!

Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? The couple broke fans’ hearts when they split in last October. Even after their split, they continue to be friends and co-parents to their 2 years old daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie and Travis called it off after spending two and a half years in a relationship.

But Kylie’s recent photo-shoot with Travis hints that the couple might be back together. Want to know more? Read the article.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Saturday and posted the pictures from her new photo-shoot with Travis Scott. The make-up mogul looked stunning in a semi-sheer ensemble and a dark brown leather jacket, accessorized with heavy gold chains and a gold purse.

Travis is seen rocking a T-Shirt and black pants. In the other photo, the rapper is seen shirtless and the chemistry between the duo is quite visible.

Kylie captioned the post, “dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial 🤍 this collection is wow 🤤🤤 congrats !!! can’t wait to see more. ✨✨”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s sizzling chemistry has given birth to the rumours that the couple is back together. In the comments section, people started asking the couple if they are back together. One such comment reads, “So… are you guys back together? This is confusing.”

A second comment reads, “Lovely couple.” The third user commented, “OK, I see what you working with ‼️ This is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️” The fourth user asked Travis, “bro who are u dating?”

Earlier in March, ET reported, “The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work… [and] although things haven’t slowed down much for the duo, they’re better able to handle it.”

Well, nothing has been official till now but we pray that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott really get back together soon.