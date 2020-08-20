Kylie Jenner denies posting racist caption on Instagram; EXPOSES photoshopped caption with screenshots

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner put an end to speculation when she spoke out against a “fake version” of her recent Instagram post that’s circulating on social media. On Sunday, the 23-year-old uploaded a series of photos showcasing her outfit while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, with the caption that’s caused all of the confusion.

According to Kylie, she initially captioned the post with two emojis (a white heart and sparkles) before later changing it to the brown-eyed girl, followed by the same two emojis.

However, as she pointed out in her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon, an edited screenshot of her post has since surfaced that makes it look as though her first caption read “brown-skinned girl.”

“Saw online someone photoshopped this photo I posted to change my caption from ‘brown-eyed girl’ to brown-skinned girl,'” Kylie wrote alongside a post that displayed the fake screenshot. “I never said this.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then posted another Story with screen grabs of her real original caption and the updated one, which she said she changed “a few minutes” after uploading the photos. “And that is all,” Kylie added.

Kylie shared one last Story on the matter, which was a screenshot of two Instagram users defending her. One wrote, “I mean if the same screenshot is used everywhere that means it’s edited but if it was real there would be many different screenshots from different phones and fonts,” after another said in-part, “why do people need to make drama out of everything and invent lies.”