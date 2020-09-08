Kylie Jenner Approves Of Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Relationship, Find Out Why?

Love is in the air for the Kardijenner family. Also, we love how the sisters are supportive of each other’s partners. The Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker romance is not hidden from anyone. Well, it is obviously not hidden from the other Kardijenner’s too. And now Kylie Jenner has come out in complete support of her sister’s affair.

Kylie seems to be super happy for her sister and her new romance. But what is the real reason behind this? Well to find that out, you guys will have to read on.

In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, a source close to Kylie Jenner revealed that “Kylie is really happy that Kendall has found someone to spend time with [and] because it’s hard for Kendall to really like someone.”

“She sees [Kendall] really likes Devin and enjoying his company…she’s not at all jealous that Kendall is seeing someone. Kylie and the rest of the family seem to like Devin,” the source also explained.

Well, Kendall Jenner has always been a private person as compared to her older sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. But, when it comes to sharing about her love life, she finds it easier to discuss things with Kylie.

Talking about this the source revealed, “Out of all the KarJenner girls, she’s by far the most reserved…Kendall is actually very quiet when it comes to her love life but she does talk to Kylie about it more than her other sisters. Kylie can relate more since they’re closer in age.”

The source further added, “Kendall is still saying this is still sort of casual and she’s seeing where it goes…she has no desire to settle down with anyone anytime soon. Kendall is the kind of girl who’s very quiet, reserved and shy and takes time to get that connection. She likes to be at home with her dogs and be alone most of the time, so this is great for her.”

The rumours of Kendall and Devin started after they were spotted going on various dates. They were also spotted spending quality time during an Idaho getaway recently which sparked the rumours furthers.

On Sept. 5, Kylie also stepped out for a lunch date with Kendall and Devin. The makeup mogul is thrilled to be spending more time with her sister as the pandemic has halted most international events, like fashion weeks.

“Kylie is so used to her sister travelling so much — so since she’s been in LA, she’s happy to see her even more than usual, so she’s taking advantage of that,” the insider noted.