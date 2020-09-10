Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Kris Jenner Pulled Off The Show Because Of Kanye West?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which premiered in 2007, will be drawing to closure in 2021. The reality show that starred the Kardashian-Jenner family is all set for the premiere of its 19th season on September 19.

The show that will end after its 20th outing is reportedly going off-air owing to Kanye West’s unpredictable behaviour. Read on to know more.

The family drama-filled reality will be drawing the curtain after 14 years. The series focuses mainly on Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. It also stars other family members like Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Rob Kardashian and others.

The significant others of the family members, like Kanye West, Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson Adrienne Bailon and others are also part of the series.

As fans are getting ready to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we have come across some startling news.

A source has alleged that the show is drawing the curtains as Kris Jenner fears Kanye West may cause “irreversible damage” to the brand. As per reports in The Sun, “(Kris Jenner) needed to pull the plug before he does irreversible damage to her brand.”

The report also claimed that the rapper “tried to constantly fight with Kris over production and the direction that the show is going.” The source added that Kris wasn’t “about to let anybody take the reins.” Another report calls this news fake.

As per a Page Six news piece, Kanye West has no role to play in the decision of ending Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The source informed the portal. “We’re also exclusively — and emphatically — told that Kanye West’s mental health played no role in the decision to go off the air.

West has struggled publicly over the last few months with his bipolar disorder, prompting wife Kim to come out in his defence as he worked to get better.”

Kim wrote a long and emotional post on Instagram, announcing the news of the show going off-air.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in October 2007. It gave way to 12 spin-off series, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.