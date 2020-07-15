Kourtney Kardashian Oozes The Oomph With Her Latest Leopard Print Swimsuit, SEE PICS

Kourtney Kardashian can give 101 ways to rock a swimsuit on this planet. And her recent pictures in a one-piece swimsuit, swimming in a pool are examples of the same. With her perfect body on display and the summer vibe to the most, the recent pics that the beauty shared are not to be missed.

There’s a lot has been going around Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick, and his on and off relationship with Sophie Richie. Amid all of this are the pictures of Kourtney in a leopard print bikini breaking the internet.

In a post which Kourtney Kardashian captioned, “streams in the desert,” she shared a streak of photographs. While none have her face in them, her brunette body can be seen shining. Kourtney keeps on sharing her workout regime on her website Poosh Lifestyle.

As per reports, the picture seems to be taken in her mother Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs Estate. If we go by the caption, that is the only dessert locality Kourtney Kardashian has been to in recent times, apart from her much spoken about vacation to Utah. The vacation where she was spotted with her kids, was in headlines for her reunion with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The vacation was the talk of the town because it happened just after Scott and Sophie Richie’s break up speculations came out. Meanwhile now, Scott and Sophie seem to be giving their relationship a chance, as they were spotted together several times in the past month.