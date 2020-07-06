Kanye West President? Kim Kardashian Shockingly WORRIES About This!

On Saturday night, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West has announced on Twitter that he will be running for president. He will be pitted against a man he says he admires and as one of his closest friends, President Donald Trump. West tweeted, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!”

However, it’s unclear if the Yeezy creator has consulted Trump that he will be running for president. It is also unclear how serious Kanye West is about running for the presidency, but according to reports, it seems unlikely how he could actually unseat Trump. News of Kanye West running for the White House was received with memes of disbelief and endorsement.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “You have my full support!”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Leaning into politics in the past couple of years and having several meetings with Trump, the announcement follows numerous statements by the “Jesus is King” rapper in the past about his intentions to run for the highest office in the US.

But in November, during the Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, he revealed that his presidential sight was set on a 2024 bid. Back in 2015, at the MTV VMAs, Kanye West announced a potential run in 2020 after receiving the Video Vanguard Award from his arch-nemesis, Taylor Swift. That same year, West emphasized his intentions to run while debuting the second season of his Yeezy clothing line at New York Fashion Week.

However, many think it could be just some publicity to promote his upcoming album, “God’s Country,” with its first single being “Wash Us in the Blood,” which was already released early this week. Though his wife, Kim Kardashian West, threw her support behind her 2020 election bid, the reality star warned Kanye West about running for office four years ago. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was worried about her racy past being exposed all over again.

In 2016, Kardashian suggested that politics shouldn’t be for West, and the real reason why West shouldn’t run was because of the brunette beauty’s secrets she’s trying to hide. “Look at all the awful things they’re doing to Melania [Trump], putting up the naked photos of her.” “I’ll say to Kanye, ‘Babe, you know the kind of photos they’d put up of me.'”

It is worth noting that before Kardashian became popular, an infamous video of her and her then-boyfriend Ray-J was released to the public by a pornographic company. They filmed it in Mexico as they celebrated Kardashian’s birthday.

The mom-of-four tried to sue them so they won’t release the shocking tape, but when it was released, Kim Kardashian became a household name in the entertainment industry, when before all of that, she was just known as Paris Hilton’s stylist.

The 39-year-old has also spoken about what party her husband would run for, telling Wonderland Magazine, “I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but I’m sure the Democrats. Maybe independent? I don’t know how serious he is about it. We’ll see.”