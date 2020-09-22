Kim Kardashian ‘set to divorce Kanye West after bipolar episode passes’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly looking into the possibility of ending her marriage to Kanye West, after his current bipolar episode comes to an end.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has admitted that she is having trouble sleeping after experiencing her lowest points since the beginning of her relationship with the 43-year-old rapper.

Kim posted on her Instagram Story that she was wide awake before dawn and said that she is currently in the grips of insomnia.

She wrote at 4.45am: “Do I get a head start on my workout or try to go back to sleep?”

In fact, she didn’t take up any of those choices as she later revealed that she used the time to study, with a pic of various books and writing pads with notes.

Kim is currently looking to obtain a law degree and is currently in the middle of a four-year internship.

The reality star must have eventually decided to get a workout under her belt as she later posted a photo of her feet and shoes alongside sister Khloe Kardashian and her rumoured boyfriend again, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

She captioned the snap: “Early bird special.”

It has been a turbulent time for Kim with the announcement that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be coming to an end next year, as well as the frequent rantings of her husband Kanye.

Sources have told The Sun that Kanye’s claims about Kim wanting her pregnancy with North aborted had been a step too far and that was before he called her out on Twitter in a vicious rant.

She is now reportedly “planning to divorce” Kanye once his latest bipolar episode passes.

An insider told Page Six : “Kim has the whole divorce planned out but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

Kanye is reportedly refusing “to stick to his care plan” and Kim is “deeply disappointed” with the actions that he is taking.

A source told Us Weekly: “It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time.”

The coronavirus pandemic has been part of the problem which has sent Kanye in a “downward spiral” with his mental health and Kim reportedly “isn’t surprised” that Kanye is not “abiding to terms of his care plan.”

The source told the outlet: “It’s the same thing over and over and over again.

“He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her.”