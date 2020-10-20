Kim Kardashian kicks of Halloween season with spine-chilling decors

Kim Kardashian-West is not just your average mom. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” star earned the cool mom badge as she kicks off the Halloween season with spooky decors and spine-chilling ambiance for the kids.

Although mass gatherings are still strictly prohibited, the KKW Beauty founder treats her little ones with a social distanced night out at the Nights of the Jack–a family-friendly drive-thru Halloween tour inside the Calabasas neighborhood.

In a series of videos posted in her Instagram stories, the kids can be heard shouting in excitement as they drove around the private community.

Furthermore, a giant carved pumpkin was spotted at the entrance gate, and tons of glow in the dark rainbow pumpkins lined up along the sidewalk.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old reality star appears to enjoy their early Halloween tour. She was also thrilled with the signature inspired pumpkins, featuring logos of Dior, Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel.

Aside from the designer inspired pumpkins, the place also features a Hollywood sign replica, surrounded by illuminating pumpkins carvings.

According to the site, the drive-through Halloween experience runs from October 1 to November 1, located at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.

On the other hand, Khloe and Kourtney had a different way of celebrating the start of Halloween.

The sisters took to Instagram as they showed off their version of the iconic characters Vampira and Cruella De Vil.

The Good American founder’s daughter True also made a cameo and dressed up as a dalmatian.

“Costume ideas? Vampira and Cruella would like to know,” the 41-year-old reality star wrote as she shared a black and white photo of the trio with their spooky but elegant costumes.