Khloe Kardashian Spotted With Engagement Ring According To Tabloid

Is Khloe Kardashian engaged to her on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson? One tabloid says so, The turbulent romance between the reality star and Cleveland Cavalier has taken a big turn, according to Life & Style. The tabloid has a photograph of Kardashian wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger so apparently “wedding bells” are in the air.

An anonymous insider claims that Thompson wants to spend the rest of his life with Kardashian, but she’s a little skeptical because of his cheating past. “A lot of people don’t think it will last… which is probably why Khloe hasn’t told anyone the exciting news.”

Why would she accept an engagement proposal, wear the ring, but not tell anyone because they might break up again? If she thinks he’s likely to cheat on her again, wouldn’t she want to try dating again before going all-in on an engagement? It doesn’t make sense.

Now it’s possible the two have gotten back together, although neither Thompson nor the Kardashian’s have publicly indicated this. Gossip Cop is understandably skeptical.

The Kardashian Empire is built on a masterful use of media and public relations. It’s possible there was a secret engagement that we know nothing about, but we’re skeptical that this tabloid has a scoop.

We were able to trace the photograph in question to a People Magazine article in 2017. It is not, as the tabloid says, from Kardashian’s 36th birthday. Furthermore, the ring in question looks to be on her right hand. This would signify it’s just a regular old diamond ring. The photograph is the heart of this story, so it being an old photograph busts this myth wide open.

Just what is exactly going on between Thompson and Kardashian is anyone’s guess. People reported that the exes were getting back together. Earlier today The Daily Mail reported that the two are friends but are not dating. but we’re sure this article doesn’t have the whole truth from one secret anonymous insider.

This is the same tabloid that “exclusively” reported the two had eloped back in January. Gossip Cop busted that story then. It looks like this tabloid is just recycling their own old story and are using old photos to prove it.

This tabloid has a shaky track record with Kardashians. In May it claimed Kanye West was going to take his and Kim’s kids to Wyoming, which Gossip Cop dismissed this story, citing recent photos between the couple as evidence that there was no absconding to Wyoming.

Whether or not Kardashian would take Thompson back has been tabloid fodder for some time now. In October 2019 we busted OK!, a sister-mag of Life & Style, for reporting a “baby pact” between the two. It had no valid sources to back their claim up.

A similar bogus engagement claim came earlier this month from Heat, who said the two were planning a backyard wedding for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Those seasons are not filmed in real-time and no wedding appears to be in cards.