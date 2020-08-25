Kendall & Kylie Jenner Forget Social Distancing At Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Party?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber make for a perfect couple. The couple threw an extravagant house party at their Beverly Hills home on Sunday night. Several celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also graced the party with their presence.

But amid all the fun, stars seem to have forgotten to maintain social distancing despite repeated warnings from Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti regarding large social gatherings across the city.

Reportedly, more than 2,000 residents of Los Angeles have so far lost their lives to the coronavirus with more than 230,000 active cases. Needless to say, the virus is highly contagious but with things moving towards normalcy, celebs are moving out too!

As per a report by dailymail.co.uk, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were seen in high spirits as they climbed from their chauffeur-driven vehicles. The sisters entered the Justin and Hailey Bieber‘s 6,132-square-foot Monterey Colonial home which was bought by the ‘Baby’ singer for $8.5million.

Have a look at the pictures here.

📸24 de agosto:Justin junto a Kylie y Kendall Jenner en la fiesta de cumpleaños de Justine Skye pic.twitter.com/LGOciyx1w4 — Justin Media México (@justinbiebrmex) August 24, 2020

Not only social distancing but Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were not even wearing masks. Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing an off-the-shoulder top, a pair of casual boot cut jeans and stylish jeans. With make-up, her face was certainly glowing and she was looking just perfect.

Model Winnie Harlow also attended the party and actor Jaden Smith too was present at the do. A report in Elle states that Justin and Hailey Bieber threw the party last night for their friend Justine Skye’s birthday.