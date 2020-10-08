Kendall Jenner sparks new romance rumours as she appears with Fai Khadra in LA

Reality star Kendall Jenner sparked new romance rumours as she appeared in a  stylish  outfit with her good friend Fai Khadra in Los Angeles for dinner on Tuesday.

Kendall ‘s appearance with her BFF at Nobu set tongues wagging as she was looking gorgeous in all yellow attire with him.

The 24-year-old star was all smiles during her night out with the  dapper, 29,   as they reportedly had a dinner together.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashinas’ beauty looked stunning as she gave her wore her brunette  locks a perfect look. 

last month, Kendall spent lots of  time with her new beau Devin Booker. But her appearance with good friend Fai Khadra, with whom she’s  often seen in LA, gave fans to  make speculation about their future.

Both the stars were reportedly  seen having fun together and enjoying each other’s company so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. 

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom ‘Saying Goodbye To Hollywood?

Alex Jane

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Buying A Private Island Together?

Alex Jane

Kate Allegedly Refused To Identify, Help Meghan Because They Lack Connection

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign