Keith Urban, Pink Collaboration Stirs Nicole Kidman’s Jealousy

Was Nicole Kidman jealous of Pink’s collaboration with Keith Urban? One tabloid reported that the Australian actress thought the two musicians were getting “a little too close.”

Pink’s friendship with Keith Urban was supposedly making Nicole Kidman jealous, Woman’s Day claimed.

The Big Little Lies actress, the outlet contended, was “known for getting green-eyed” over any lady who got “too close” to Urban, and now she’d turned her “jealous gaze” towards Pink after the two collaborated on Urban’s song “One Too Many.” A source told the tabloid,

Nicole has kept Pink in her sights since she was a little too flirty with Keith at the 2017 AMAs.

The so-called “source” continued, “He always develops intense friendships with his creative partners and Pink is no exception.” Urban was allegedly not trying to hide his affection for his musical counterpart, which was starting to really get to his wife.

They had a great time collaborating on this project and Keith is full of praise for [Pink], which isn’t exactly music to Nicole’s ears.

Urban, according to the source, was definitely aware of how jealous his wife was, but he was too enthused about sharing his music with the world to care too much. “He’s excited for the world to hear the music he made with Pink and doesn’t let Nic’s neuroses get in the way.”

Besides, there was apparently nothing to be jealous of in the first place, since Pink is happily married to Motocross star Carey Hart, with whom she shares two children.

Another insider added, “Pink adores Keith, always has, but trust me, she only has eyes for her own husband. She probably doesn’t even know Nic has a bee in her bonnet about it!”

There has been a trend in the tabloids over the years that Nicole Kidman is overly jealous of any woman who even dreams about looking Keith Urban’s way. Woman’s Day, in particular, has been a driving force behind this rumor. The tabloid once claimed Kidman was jealous of Taylor Swift after Urban made a cover of her song “Lover.”

It’s not just Kidman who the tabloid alleges has a jealous eye. That same publication claimed Urban told Hugh Grant to back off Kidman. Both Kidman and Urban’s spokespersons dismissed the story as completely false.

Kidman’s marriage to Urban is not plagued by juvenile displays of jealousy on either side, and it’s undeniably false that Kidman is jealous of Pink’s relationship with Urban.