Katy Perry’s Post Pregnancy Transformation Is Making Netizens Go CRAZY!

Last week, singer Katy Perry welcomed her first child, Daisy Dove Bloom with fiancé Orlando Bloom. And ever since they welcomed their ‘Little bundle of joy’ their fans, friends and family are pouring so much love and blessings for the newborn.

Earlier today, MTV VMAs 2020 took place and the Teenage Dream singer had to ditch it because she delivered her daughter last week.

Although, Katy Perry didn’t really miss out on anything as she shared her red carpet selfie by sharing her post-maternity transformation.

Sharing the same on her Instagram stories, Perry used a VMAs sticker on her story and shared a picture of herself wearing a bra and underwear.

Take a look at her story here:

Haha! Katy Perry at her best.

Meanwhile, announcing the birth of her daughter, the Teenage Dream singer shared a beautiful note with a picture on Instagram and captioned it, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

UNICEF shared the good news on their Instagram handle first and the couple reshared it later on their Instagram handles respectively.

The post further stated, “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

How sweet!

We wish Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom all the love and happiness in the world.