Katy Perry REACTS To Jennifer Aniston Being Her Daughter’s Godmother: “You Should Definitely Believe…”

Singer Katy Perry is currently pregnant with her first child with actor Orlando Bloom. The engaged couple will soon welcome their baby daughter. Apart from this news, a rumour claimed that the famous couple had asked Jennifer Aniston to be their daughter’s godmother.

Now, Katy Perry cleared the rumour on Monday’s episode of KIIS1065’s Kyle and Jackie O. Seems like the FRIENDS actress had also heard the same.

Katy said, “She texted us, because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, ‘Wow! This is a wild rumor.”

“I mean, God knows, she’s, you know, with her, she’s had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumor. But no, we have no idea where it came from. But, you know, that is the product of the media and the internet. You should definitely believe everything that you read.” Katy Perry joked.

Katy Perry has shared her pregnancy journey with her excited fans. She has posted pictures of her growing bump and even discussed her pregnancy cravings.

Speaking to the radio host, Katy Perry said, “I’m really grateful for my body, and I have so much respect for women. And obviously going through this process is like, you know, you get a whole new viewpoint. But everything is swollen. My hands are swollen. My feet are starting to swell. It’s starting to get to that point.”

Amidst all this, Katy Perry will soon release a record on 14th August.

What can we say, we can’t wait!

You can watch the interview here: