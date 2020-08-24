Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom ‘Saying Goodbye To Hollywood?

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom leaving Hollywood? A tabloid reports the expectant parents are saying “goodbye to Tinsletown.”

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Done With Hollywood?

“Katy & Orlando Saying Goodbye To Hollywood” reads the headline in a recent article by Star Magazine. The tabloid states the parents-to-be are “ditching” Hollywood for the American Rivera. However, the accompanying story portrays a different narrative.

According to the magazine, parenthood has Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom “rethinking” their lifestyle. An insider tells the outlet the couple is looking to raise their daughter two hours to the northwest. “Katy and Orlando believe Santa Barbara’s safer and more child-friendly,” says the publication’s source.

The insider who is referred to as a “pal” of the couple adds the move has “been in the cards for months.” The story notes that a change of scenery is best for the two as Bloom is still mourning the loss of his beloved dog and Perry is having a difficult time being pregnant during the quarantine. The magazine points out that Perry’s mother lives in Montecito and has already offered to help with the baby.

Katy And Orlando’s Fresh Start

The narrative concludes that Perry and Bloom may have to put their search for now as Perry’s due date draws closer but the insider states the couple is “looking forward to a new start.” We can understand if the couple is looking for a new start, but the tabloid portrays the story differently in the headline.

The title suggests Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are quitting Hollywood but then the article states the two are only “rethinking” their living situation. This is a classic bait and switch tactic Star is using to trick its readers.

The outlet has run other incorrect narratives about the couple before. Last year, we busted the unreliable magazine for claiming Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were “at war” over a prenup. The story suggested the pair were “battling” over their respective fortunes which were stalling their impending wedding.

Before that, the outlet alleged Bloom and Perry were going to call off their wedding. The tabloid argued Perry and Bloom’s “imbalance” in their celebrity statuses was causing issues in their relationship. A supposed insider told the magazine friends even stated to Bloom not to rush the wedding and see if they make it first as a couple.