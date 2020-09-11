Dane Bowers has slammed Katie Price for still talking about their infamous sex tape.

The former boy band singer, 49, says he is amazed the ex-glamour model has brought up the X-rated clip and added memories of their bedroom antics is not “on his radar” as he’s dating a new woman based in Dubai.

The clip recently resurfaced on websites such as PornHub, where it has racked up almost 500,000 views and attracted shocked comments from fans about a section where Dane puts a toe in her privates while she is in the bath.

Dane, now in manband Boyz On Block with Shane Lynch, Abz and Ben Ofoedu, said: “I don’t know her anymore.

“We’ll say hello now and then.

“I don’t really read anything about her. I think loads has gone on with her in the past few years.

“The tape is not something I really think about it and I’m surprised she would say anything about it.

“It’s not on my radar really.”

Dane is now living in Dubai and says he is in the “early days” of a relationship with a woman who lives in the city.

He added: “I’m sort of seeing someone in Dubai at the moment, it’s very early days, a very casual thing, we’ll see how it goes.

“I quite like my own company these days but she’s a great girl.”

Troubled Katie, 42, often makes jokes about her “toe-job” sex tape with the Another Level singer, who she dated from 1998 to 2000.

The glamour model was six months pregnant when the viral footage was filmed, and has a large baby bump.

The resurfacing came after Katie mocked Dane’s on stage at G-A-Y nightclub last year.

During a bizarre speech to the crowds, Katie snarled: “I was with Dane Bowers… you know, it doesn’t matter about the size – it’s the feeling. It’s the feeling.”

She has also added about the tape: “It’s an old truth, Dane f****d me when I was six months pregnant with his f*****g toe, big f*****g deal.”

Katie and Dane dated for two and a half years after meeting at an after-party for the Wild Wild West London premiere in August 1999.

Katie was then a huge fan of Another Level, and despite being desperate to date Dane made him wait a month to have sex.

She said in her autobiography Being Jordan: “Dane was desperate to get me into bed.

“He would say, ‘How much longer do you expect me to wait?’ But I resisted. I wanted him to wait because of my job and my image.”

Katie claimed that as well as making a sex tape they had a threesome with a female friend.

He has previously said it is “embarrassing” she claims he was the love of her life, and looked awkward last year when they bumped into each other at a nightclub when she was filming her reality show My Crazy Life.

The mum-of-five has had a rough couple of years after being turfed out of her mansion amid bankruptcy and broke both her heels on holiday in Turkey with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

After complications in surgery, Katie has been told by doctors to rest up so she can fully heal.

Katie was slapped with two-year driving ban in October after crashing her £130,000 pink Range Rover in 2018.