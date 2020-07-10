Did Katie Holmes Dump Jamie Foxx Because He Refused To Have A Baby With Her?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx ended their relationship in May 2019, but their split is still brought up every time either star is seen out and about with a possible date.

The former low-key pair were very quiet about their romance, but that didn’t stop tabloids from making up stories about them. Last year, before reports of the former couple’s split came out, a rumor was floated around that Holmes demanded Foxx have a baby with her.

In July 2019, the National Enquirer alleged that Katie Holmes was only willing to continue her romance with Jamie Foxx if the actor gave her a baby. The tabloid maintained this had to happen by the end of 2019. A supposed insider told the magazine, “Katie wants to move to the next stage of their relationship and be pregnant by early 2020 at the latest.”

The so-called insider continued, saying that the actress was “desperate” to give her teenage daughter, Suri Cruise, a sibling before it was too late. The questionable insider added that Holmes was initially “reluctant” to have a baby with Foxx because of his reputation as a so-called “skirt-chaser,” but she felt that the actor reached a new level of maturity and was ready to be the “father of her child.”

For this unnamed insider to claim Foxx wasn’t ready to be a dad when he is already a father to two daughters — Corrine, 26, and Anelise, 10 — is a bit far-fetched. Also, this dubious insider claiming that Holmes was “demanding” Foxx give her a child was also overdramatic, but we can’t say that we were surprised.

Regardless, Gossip Cop spoke to a more reputable source at the time, a spokesperson for Holmes, who confirmed the story was 100 percent false. And while Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are no longer dating, this wasn’t what led to the two to call off their romance. But that didn’t stop the Enquirer from continuing to create false tales about the two.

Busted the unreliable paper for claiming that Katie Holmes was “trash-talking” Jamie Foxx following their split. The story contended that the Dawson’s Creek actress took any opportunity to slam her ex-boyfriend to anyone who would listen.

A supposed source told the outlet, “Katie can’t stand how he continues to humiliate her, showcasing his sleazy hookups since they split. She never utters his name without a string of salty insults attached.” A rep for Holmes told us that the story was untrue, confirming our suspicions.

Months before this story came out, we exposed the Enquirer for alleging that Foxx was buying a home for his ex-girlfriend when he and Holmes were still together. The bogus article asserted that the actor was getting a home for the mother of his daughter Anelise behind Holmes’ back and, at the time, wasn’t “taking his relationship” with Holmes “seriously.”

The story was a complete work of fiction. Foxx did purchase a house for his daughter, so of course his ex would live there since she is her mother.