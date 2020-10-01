Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimi To Reunite In October For This Big Thing!

Here is a piece of good news for the original stars of Hocus Pocus, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi. Reportedly they have been confirmed to reunite in October. No, not for the sequel but a virtual ‘Hulaween’ fundraiser, in aid of the New York Restoration Project.

And the great part is that fans can secure a ticket to the virtual event on October 30. The event has been described as the ‘hottest pandemic-safe Halloween event of the year’. Read the article to know more.

Well, the celebrities have participated in Hocus Pocus related events in the past as well, but this is the first time when the trio will make their appearance on the same billing together in years.

According to Metro, Access to In Search Of The Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover will set fans back $10 (£7.70) with tickets available on the NYRP website.

Bette Midler founded the organization in 1995 to transform outdoor space in New York. The attendees at the event will also get the chance to buy limited-edition merchandise.

For the unversed, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi were seen as witches Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson in the 1993 Disney classic Hocus Pocus, which featured the sisters return to modern-day Salem 300 years after being hanged, after a teenage boy accidentally summons them on Halloween.

However, the Disney movie was released in July not October due to Disney’s reluctance to fight against The Nightmare Before Christmas, and it was a bit of a flop. Vinessa Shaw, who essayed Allison, spoke about the movie to Page Six.

She said, “It was actually a flop when it came out. [Bette Midler] had gotten an Oscar for her work and had all these prestigious things that she’d been doing and then she decided to do this movie which in the critics’ eyes, it was just appalling.”

How excited are you for Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi’s reunion for the ‘Hulaween’ fundraiser? Do let us know in the comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.