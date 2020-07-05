Kate Middleton Wimbledon Video Brings Out Unpleasant Meghan Markle Trolls

Duchess Kate Middleton has a history with Wimbledon, the prestigious tennis tournament that takes place in Britain every year.

The pandemic has seen the event canceled for the first time since World War II, and in its place, the BBC screened a video to recognize what would have been the official start date of the 2020 event.

The message was that the tournament would be back next year, and who better to narrate such a piece than Duchess Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton Is Synonymous With The Tennis Tournament

As a royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate is as well-placed as any royal family member to take part in the spirit-lifting video. She is a regular at the event each year, and in the video she claims:

[We] will bide our time until we sit at the edge of our seats again and celebrate again. So when the time is right, and we open the gates, we will be back again, and it will have been worth the wait.

It’s a nice little video. Nothing more. Certainly not a big deal. Unless you’re one of those strange little Meghan Markle trolls, that is.

As Is Always The Case, It Has To Be All About Meghan

It’s taken a little bit of time, but we’re starting to see the mainstream British media take notice of how some of Meghan Markle’s fanbase operates.

I’ve said for months now that certain factions of Meghan’s so-called supporters are among the vilest group of people you’ll ever find online. Granted, like most groups consisting of people like this, they are small in number, and their negativity is far outweighed by positive fans. But they make their odious presence felt all the same.

Finally, the media at large is starting to notice how these disgusting people go about “defending” Meghan. As I’ve said countless times, it has to always be all about Meghan.

Nasty Internet Trolls Have Gone After Kate Middleton Twice In One Month

Remember Kate Middleton leading a virtual assembly discussing the topics of kindness and support?

Do you also remember internet trolls mobilizing to try and control the narrative and once again make it all about Meghan Markle?

Yeah, there’s a trend here.

It wasn’t that long ago that Meghan, along with Prince Harry, reportedly made a private call to someone who freely admits to bullying other people online, and who’s approach to discussions surrounding race is somewhat dubious.

Allowing the Prince to come into contact with such a person was a horrific error in judgment by whoever is charged with making these decisions. It wouldn’t have happened under the royal watch.

Why Are Internet Trolls Obsessed With Kate Middleton Defending Meghan?

This is something that honestly confuses me.

Why do these odd internet trolls continuously demand that Kate Middleton, Prince William, and other royals “defend” Meghan Markle?

Let me ask two questions.

Is Meghan Markle so weak and fragile that she needs defending? Does this great feminist icon need men like Prince William and Prince Charles to come to her aid? To demand that the nasty old British media leave this poor little shrinking violet alone?

Funny because when Meghan narrated a film she got so much hate and negative press for it and no member from the RF stood up for her… interesting too see you all narrate films now



Let’s be clear though Kate CAN NEVER be Meghan! — Z 🛡❤️ (Sussex Stan Account) (@meghanlovesZ) June 29, 2020

Also, when has Meghan Markle ever come out in defense of Kate Middleton? Meghan threw her long-time friend and media fixer under the bus without as much as a second thought, so why should Meghan’s fans expect anyone to stand to her defense?

No, none of this rings true. Meghan doesn’t need defending any more than Kate Middleton has needed defending over the past ten years or so. Both of them are intelligent, strong women. They can handle media criticism perfectly fine on their own.

The “Kate doesn’t defend Meghan” nonsense is just an excuse to attempt to hijack the narrative in Meghan’s favor.

I can certainly understand that, even if I don’t like it. In all honesty, Meghan Markle needs all the help she can get at the moment after a few months of horrendous own-goals PR-wise. With that said, I’m not sure that a fringe group of odd internet trolls is what Meghan or her true fans would want representing her, though.