Kate Middleton Will Never Use Title Of ‘Princess’, Here’s Why

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is one of the most dependable royal members in all of the royal family, even Queen Elizabeth counts on her for royal duties and responsibilities of the royal house. Kate’s incredible ability to juggle between professional and personal roles has often impressed the Queen.

The Duchess is all destined to be a Consort Queen someday in the future. In addition, the Duchess has received multiple honors both within the royal family and outside that remain a wish for many.

Nevertheless, there may be a royal title that Kate is not using and may never use in the future. It’s the title of a ‘Princess.’

Many often ask that Kate Middleton is not referred to as ‘Princess Middleton’ instead she goes with the title of Duchess. Even though, her husband the Duke of Cambridge is popularly and officially called ‘Prince William.’

As a matter of fact, even if she doesn’t use the title of Princess, there is no denying that she is the Princess of the royal clan.

It is pretty complicated to understand for those outside of the royal regime. So much so that Kate’s real full name may be hard to remember for many.

According to the royal rules, Kate’s full name in the United Kingdom is Her Royal Highness, Princess William, Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn, Baroness Carrickfergus.

She may not be called a ‘Princess’ but she is holding the responsibility of a Princess fairly well. Also, as Prince William ascends to the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth countries, she will be the Queen Consort which will be a significant promotion.

Kate grew up in Chapel Roy village in the English county of Berkshire, outside the nobility. Kate and William met the first time during their time at university in St Andrew’s in Scotland.

They dated for almost a decade and got married in 2011 which became the national reason for celebration in all of the United Kingdom.

Kate is a mother to three young children and as per royal experts, she may soon announce that she is expecting.

From body language experts to those who understand the pattern of royal family members very well are suggesting that all the signs lead to the possibility that Kate is pregnant. However, as yet, no official statement has been made by the royal family about this.

An infant will cheer up the royal family like nobody else during these unprecedented times and Kate may be the reason.