Kate Middleton Laughs Off Compliment That She’s ‘Queen Of Hearts’

Kate Middleton is seemingly humbled by the recent compliment that she received from royal fans.

Earlier this month, she and Prince William visited a London bakery, where she tried her luck at baking bagels. While there, a massive group of people dubbed Middleton as the Queen of Hearts, but she just humbly laughed off the remark.

The Duchess of Cambridge was also complimented on her baking skills, but she joked that it must have just been beginner’s luck.

“Just wait until you see the aftermath! I had beginner’s luck. They’re getting worse!” she joked.

A day before her royal engagement with Prince William, Middleton presented the top 100 photographs from her digital exhibition, Hold Still. There were over 31,000 entries, but Middleton picked only the top 100 to showcase.

“The images present a unique record of our shared and individual experiences during this extraordinary period of history, conveying humor and grief, creativity and kindness, tragedy and hope,” Middleton said (via WHO).

Meanwhile, Middleton also made headlines this week after the heartwarming title that she will receive when Prince Charles ascends the throne was revealed.

“Charles was created Prince of Wales in 1958 when he was aged 10, with an investiture at Caernarvon Castle in 1969.

As an adult, Prince William might expect to become Prince of Wales soon after his father’s accession; but that will be a matter for the new King to decide because, strictly, the title is not heritable,” the Constitution Unit at University College London explained.

When Prince Charles becomes king, Prince William will become Prince of Wales. And if Prince William takes on this title, his wife will be known as the Princess of Wales. According to Express, she will most likely be styled as Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Today, Camilla Parker Bowles technically holds the title Princess of Wales. However, she has not used it as a sign of respect for Princess Diana. After all, Camilla and Princess Diana never patched things up before the latter’s death.

During Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage, the heir to the throne had an affair with Camilla. And it took decades for royal fans to forgive them for what they did.

As such, it would’ve been rude and inappropriate if Camilla decided to use the title Princess of Wales when she knows that she’s one of the reasons why Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage failed.