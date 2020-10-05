Kate Beckinsale Tragedy: Actress Makes Heartbreaking Confession About Losing Her Baby

Kate Beckinsale tried to comfort Chrissy Teigen by sharing how she also went through the same pregnancy heartbreak in the past.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, Teigen announced that she and John Legend lost their baby boy Jack after going through a tough pregnancy. She posted black-and-white photos while inside the hospital room to deliver the news to her followers.

However, most people criticized her for being an oversharer. Some also called her out for posing even after losing her child.

Beckinsale, for her part, defended Teigen and the way she handled her grief.

The 47-year-old actress then shared her story on Instagram, revealing how she also lost a baby during her pregnancy years ago. She further explained that she had no options that would help her “handle the unimaginable” at the time.

“As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable,” Beckinsale wrote on social media.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby. As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable. Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has. I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you ,come to a bloody and terrible halt. Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet . This is a really hard time to bear .Blessings and hugs to all x

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

“Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture.”

What broke Kate more was the fact that her breast milk still flowed out even when she had no one to nurture and feed it to.

“[It was the] loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has,” Kate went on.

Chrissy Teigen’s Photos Are “Honor”

While some people felt disappointed with Teigen and Legend for sharing photos after the heartbreaking news, Beckinsale saw them as “honor” since they shared their grief to everybody else.

Beckinsale then ended her post comforting and thanking Teigen for being open and honest about her family’s recent tragic event. She also asked fans to let the couple grieve in their own way and show them support, or else just keep quiet if they do not have anything to say.

For what it’s worth, Kate Beckinsale currently shares daughter Lily Sheen with her ex-partner, Michael Sheen.

Everyone Is Mourning After Jack’s Death

Meanwhile, Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen, also wasn’t able to contain her feelings upon seeing her grandchild.

“My heart aches love you so much baby Jack,” Vilailuck captioned an Instagram update.

In the clip, a hospital worker showed the baby to her, and she immediately cried hard before kissing him.

The next photos on the update showed the crying grandmother, who took her time to hold Jack for the first and last time.

After the heartbreaking incident, Teigen and Legend drove home. This time, however, without Jack in her womb.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

The shocking reason why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married so fast

Alex Jane

Sarah Harding, Girls Aloud’s singer, reveals she has breast cancer

Alex Jane

Is This The REAL Reason Why Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Marriage Went Down The Drain?

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign