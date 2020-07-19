Kate Middleton, allegedly, refused to identify and help Meghan Markle when she first joined the royal family three years ago. According to royal author Duncan Larcombe, Middleton was the one person that could’ve understood Markle and the latter’s struggles. However, she didn’t help her sister-in-law because they lacked a connection.

“There’s only one person on the planet who can identify with what Meghan has been through in the last year, and that’s Kate. You would expect them to become best mates and for Kate to almost mentor Meghan, but that hasn’t happened,” he told Woman UK in 2018. Larcombe said that Middleton and Markle didn’t just lack a connection; they also had some very obvious differences.

“If you look to when Kate was where Meghan is now, Kate and her family have always played a perfect game – smile, never say a word and, effectively, become a part of your other half. Kate has done that very skillfully. It’s nearly eight years since she married William, but do we really know who she is? Her way of dealing with the media is vintage royal. The most we ever heard from her is, ‘Hello, what do you do?’” he said.

Larcombe said that one of the ways to know if Middleton and Markle have been talking is if the latter will give birth in Lindo Wing. However, Markle gave birth to a different facility last year. The royal author said that this suggests that Markle never listened to Middleton’s advice or the future queen consort never gave her any.

When the in-laws are out in public together for their royal engagements, they also seem very awkward. Before Markle and Prince Harry quit The Firm, she and Middleton attended some engagements together.

“Meghan is really good at appearing unflustered and pulls it off really well like only an actress could, but Kate finds it really hard to switch off her emotions. This is a relationship beyond strained,” a royal insider said.

Two years later, Prince Harry and Markle announced their decision to quit the royal family. One of their reasons has to do with Markle feeling as though the royal family didn’t protect her from the media.

While she was pregnant with Archie, the Duchess of Sussex received a slew of criticisms from tabloids and royal critics. At one point, the Sussexes could no longer take the stress so they decided to quit.