Kanye West On Interrupting Taylor Swift’s 2009 VMAs Speech: “I Had Never Heard Of Her Before”

Do you guys remember that shocking moment, when Kanye West jumped on stage and interrupted Taylor Swift’s winning speech?

Well, 11 years back, Taylor had won the best female video award at the MTV VMAs. When she was giving her winning speech, Kanye jumped onstage and demanded that her award should go to Beyonce instead.

The rapper now claims that it was God who had seated him in the front row so that he could get immediate access to the stage. He also claims that he’d never heard of Taylor and that it was outrageous how she could have beat Bey and her Single Ladies video.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Kanye West recently spoke to Nick Cannon about this incident on Cannon’s Class podcast. He said, “If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back.”

Kanye claimed he didn’t know who Taylor was as she was on stage accepting the award for her music video, You Belong With Me. “They wouldn’t have made it the first award. It’s so ridiculous of an idea because, I had never heard of this person [Taylor] before, and Single Ladies is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time.”

It goes without a doubt that even Taylor Swift was shocked at this infamous moment in her career. The singer documented about this entire episode via a diary entry at that time. She shared it in Aug. 2019, along with other dairy recollections that came with the deluxe editions of her album Lover.