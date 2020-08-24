Kanye West Makes Ultimatum To Kim Kardashian: ‘Kris Or Me’?

Is Kanye West giving his wife, Kim Kardashian an ultimatum? A tabloid reports the rapper is demanding his wife choose between or her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Kanye Tells Kim: It’s Kris Or Me!” reads the headline in a recent article by Heat. The publication claims after the shocking outbursts West’s made recently, the rapper is now putting his wife, Kim Kardashian, in difficult position. The actor, who made headlines for claiming he’s been trying to divorce Kardashian for months now claims Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner is the cause of their problems.

An insider tells the outlet, West is convinced Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, has got it in for him and that she’s the main source of their problems.” The magazine’s source continues, “He accepts things with Kim that need a lot of fixing and admits he’s no saint in some areas, but ultimately, his biggest beef is with Kris.”

The unnamed source adds West is sick of Jenner meddling and the constant “pressure for Kim to be in the spotlight.” “In Kanye’s mind, so many of their problems would be solved if they had more privacy,” says the insider.

The insider further contends the hip-hop artist wants his marriage to work but cutting ties with Jenner are the “top of his list” in terms of demands. During his tirade on Twitter, last month West did refer to his mother-in-law as “Kris Jong-Un” and also criticized her parenting skills.

My mother in law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist 😊 — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

The tabloid insists now West wants Jenner out of their lives for good which puts Kardashian in a “terrible position.” Heat’s sources close by noting Jenner is Kardashian’s best friend as the two “co-run” the family empire together. The tipster says the Kardashian is trying to find a way to compromise but “that’s not a word Kanye believes in at times.”

While it was true that Kris Jenner was one of the targets of Kanye West’s rant, the rapper has recently spoken positively of his mother-in-law. West shared a more loving post about Jenner, hinting there is no bad blood between the two.

Plus, Heat, hasn’t been reliable in terms of Kanye West. About two months ago, the tabloid contended Kim Kardashian was going to adopt another baby without West. The phony reported stated Kardashian had intentions on moving forward with the couple’s plans to adopt, but when things got tense between the two, West wasn’t as involved in the process.