Was Kaia Gerber Sent To Therapy By Cindy Crawford After Breakup With Pete Davidson?

Earlier this year, a tabloid reported Cindy Crawford sent her daughter, Kaia Gerber, to therapy following her split from Pete Davidson.

Cindy Crawford Tried To Save Kaia Gerber?

Back in January, Woman’s Day stated Cindy Crawford put Kaia Gerber in therapy because she was worried about her well-being. According to the magazine, Crawford was hoping holistic healing would help her daughter see the light on her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The outlet claimed the model “whisked” Gerber away from Davidson before Christmas and into a mysterious health center.

The tabloid’s insider stated that Crawford hoped the retreat would be “a bit of therapy for Kaia’s mind and body.” The publication further stated at the time, Crawford and her husband, Rande Geber, were photographed having an intense conversation with Davidson outside of Gerber’s apartment. Turns out, the magazine’s premise was way off-base.

The Truth Behind Pete Davidson And Kaia Gerber’s Split

Crawford never sent her daughter to therapy to get help after Gerber’s break-up from Davidson. The model shared a photo of what the magazine purported to be “therapy” but in reality, was a wellness retreat. From the looks of it, Crawford joined Gerber which means the two probably did a mother-daughter trip.

Additionally, Pete Davidson opened up about his split from Gerber and admitted he needed therapy, not the young model. “It’s just like, she should be having fun,” he said.

“She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s—. She should be enjoying her work.,” the comedian stated during his interview with Charlamagne Tha God. Davidson also noted that Crawford and her husband were “very helpful,” which means the two didn’t have any issues with Davidson.

Woman’s Day has recently alleged Cindy Crawford didn’t approve of Kaia Gerber’s relationship with Cara Delevingne. The tabloid reported Crawford had “no problem” with Gerber “exploring her sexuality” but wasn’t okay that it was Delevingne.

Gossip Cop pointed out that Gerber, Crawford, and Delevingne were all spotted having dinner together, and there didn’t appear to be any animosity between Crawford and Delevingne.On top of that, Gossip Cop has dispelled the notion that Gerber and Delevingne are dating.

A few months ago, we busted the outlet for incorrectly stating Crawford’s marriage to Rande Gerber was in peril. The magazine asserted the couple was at “their wit’s end” and on the verge of splitting up due to their children’s’ personal problems.

Gossip Cop found this to be completely inaccurate. Crawford and Gerber were not on the verge of breaking up. There was no real evidence to support this claim. Just like there was no real evidence to back up the claim in January.