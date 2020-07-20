Justin Bieber In A ‘Slump’ And ‘Hung Up’ On Selena Gomez?

Was Selena Gomez really causing “problems” between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin? Last year, a tabloid claimed that Bieber was still “hung up” on Gomez, leading to issues between him and Baldwin. This wasn’t true. Here’s why we corrected the fictitious narrative when it came out, and why it’s more false than ever.

Around this time last year, Life & Style alleged that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were struggling. The young couple had only been married a year when the tabloid contended that the spouses’ marriage was in crisis. “Hailey thought her marriage to Justin would be different.

They’re young, rich, and famous and should be traveling the world on wild adventures,” a supposed insider tells the outlet.”Instead, Justin just can’t get out of his slump some days, and Hailey often thinks it’s because he’s stuck on Selena Gomez.”

The magazine went on to say that while Bieber is “head over heels” in love with his wife, Baldwin was convinced that he still harbored feelings for Gomez. “Justin says his heart is Hailey’s and, of course, she wants to believe that, but every time Selena comes up in conversation, he shuts down. It’s putting a major strain on their marriage,” the unnamed source added.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/JustinBieber/231328194771279/

Despite what the tabloid and this anonymous “insider” tried to convey, the story wasn’t true. Everyone is fully aware of the relationship Bieber had with Gomez, and while the two were together for a long time, it’s evident both singers had moved on with their lives, Bieber in particular.

Since Bieber wed Baldwin, there had been many inaccurate stories about the couple’s relationship, and this time was no different. At the time, Gossip Cop reached out to a mutual pal of ours and Bieber’s, who assured us the singer and the model were “very happy.” Even a year later, it’s apparent the two are still very much in love with one another.

Bieber and Baldwin took a road trip together to Utah a few weeks ago and shared the photos of their adventure on Instagram. The two have also given fans an intimate look at their shared life on their Facebook show, The Biebers on Watch.

Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids were wrong about the couple. Recently, Gossip Cop busted Star, a sister publication of Life & Style, for claiming that Justin Bieber had become too “clingy” for Hailey Baldwin. The magazine argued that the couple was having issues due to Bieber wanting to be around his wife after the singer was accused of of sexual misconduct. The outlet’s premise wasn’t true.

Earlier this year, we dismissed another phony report from OK! that asserted that Bieber had abandoned Baldwin despite her being pregnant with their child. Why anyone would create such a heartless story was beyond us, but nonetheless, Gossip Cop did our duty and set the record straight on the bogus story.

The magazine said Bieber “walked out” on his wife after she spent the night at a friend’s house. Again, the tabloids depict Bieber as a needy husband about to lose his wife, when in reality, that’s just not true. To confirm our suspicions, we reached out to a rep for Bieber, who called the story the “most ridiculous story” they ever heard.