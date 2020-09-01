Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber’s Instagram PDA Goes Wrong; Fans SLAM Them For ‘No Chemistry’

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are one of the most popular couples in the world. Every now and then, the couple gives a glimpse of their personal lives to their fans and a while ago Yummy singer shared a picture on Instagram passionately kissing his wife.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Intentions singer wrote, “Mine @haileybieber”.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s PDA is quite popular among their fans but this time it has gone wrong for some reason. The fans are slamming the Yummy singer on his Instagram post and writing mean things for the couple.

Here are some of the reaction from Justin’s Instagram post:

“Omg is anyone else cringing so hard – like literally dying inside of embarrassment for him when it’s sooo obvious hailey posted this I’m just dead it’s actually so cringe that it’s sad 🙈🙈”

“this couple has no chemistry and it looks like Justin has no emotion like you can see how Hailey is the one putting in all the effort into this kiss.”

“I don’t think anyone is losing sleep at night knowing that she is yours.”

“At this point this is literally annoying this daily reminders yes she’s yours nobody wants her anyway”

“Show too much…. You will get divorce soon”

“Nobody want to take her from you,really🙄🙄”

“You act like you have to prove something, every week a picture of both …”

Those are some harsh words coming in for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Nevertheless, we love the couple and are always excited to see their pictures on social media.