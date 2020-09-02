Johnny Depp Requests Delay Of His Trial Against Amber Heard To Shoot For Fantastic Beasts 3

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on movie releases. Most film shootings have been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Johnny Depp is facing an “irreconcilable conflict” due to the delay in filming the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Read the story to know the details.

Reportedly, the filming of Fantastic Beasts 3 is now expected to extend into early 2021. this will overlap with Johnny’s trial in the defamation suit against Amber Heard.

This is the reason Johnny Depp has requested his defamation lawsuit be delayed. As per the Hollywood Reporter, the court papers say, “When the Court set the current trial date in this case, Mr. Depp understood that Warner Bros. planned to shoot ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ in London long before January 11, 2021.

COVID-19 disrupted the studio’s plans, causing repeated postponements. With conditions in London having improved somewhat, Warner Bros. has now set a shooting schedule that conflicts with the trial date in this case.”

The filing by Johnny Depp further states “Mr. Depp would face potential liability for breach of contract should he fail to comply with the schedule contractually dictated by Warner Bros. Though Mr. Depp is eager to proceed to trial, he faces an untenable situation over which he has no control.”

According to the report, Johnny Depp said that he was notified on August 19 that he is expected to render his services from early October through mid-February which overlaps the trial dates which are January 11-28.