The Kissing Booth’s Joel Courtney AKA Lee Flynn Weds Mia Scholink & Their FIRST Pictures Are Straight Out Of A Fairytale

The Kissing Booth’s Joel Courtney aka Lee Flynn is now married to his longtime girlfriend, Mia Scholink and their first wedding pictures are straight out of a fairytale. The two got married in Phoenix, Arizona in the presence of their close friends and family.

People shared the first pictures of the couple and they seem so perfectly happy together and we literally can’t take our eyes off them.

Joel Courtney spoke to the magazine and said, ″I am just so thrilled to be married. It’s one of those things where as much planning and as much anticipation goes into the day, I’m so excited to be married to my best friend.”

Their romance rumours first surfaced in 2017 but they have known each other all their lives since they were toddlers.

“My parents knew Mia’s parents before either one of us were born. My dad did some web development work for her dad’s business, and they met through church and by the time Mia and I were born, we hung out for three or four years running around in diapers and play dates — not just us, but our siblings.

There are multiple photos where all five of the Scholink kids and all four of the Courtney kids are sitting around a table eating sandwiches and we’re all under the age of 14. It was so cool,” Courtney said.

The 24-year-old added, “We reconnected in 2015 and started dating in 2017. We dated for a year and we broke up for a little bit of time and then started dating again in 2019 and it moved really quickly after that.″

Aww, that’s really sweet of him to say that. The couple got engaged this year on Valentine’s Day and started planning their wedding soon after. COVID-19 disrupted their preparations but they somehow managed to plan a dream wedding for themselves.

″The venue was at 50 percent capacity so we already had a cap [on the guest list] and we socially-distanced everybody.

Masks were encouraged and worn, and temperatures were checked at the door,″ says Joel. ″We left it up to our guests to decide their level of comfort, if they wanted to interact and talk to people, we asked that they just be wise/mindful, respect that some people might want to keep their distance and not interact.″

Adding to this, Mia said, “It was sad not having some people there but during these times, it was totally understandable. It was so intimate, it was all close family and friends which kept it amazing, seeing everyone close to you together.″

Congratulations on your wedding Joel Courtney and Mia Scholink, we wish you nothing but the BEST.