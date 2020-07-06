JK Rowling Has a Most Unlikely Ally – Gangster Rapper Boosie Badazz

JK Rowling is aligning with the most unlikely company. The children’s fantasy author shares similar views on transgender issues as southern gangster rapper Boosie Badazz.

Both artists have come under heavy fire for their controversial opinions.

As I’ve said many times, transition may be the answer for some. For others, it won’t – witness the accounts of detransitioners.

“The system sees surgery as the easy fix to girls who do not conform.”

Are they being justly criticized for their conservative stances, or is the mob attacking them for expressing legitimate concerns?

JK Rowling Attempts To Clarify Her Stance On Transgenderism

JK Rowling created a snowball that she can’t push back up the hill.

In a series of tweets last month, she criticized the idea that “sex isn’t real.” The LGBTQ+ community claimed it was transphobic, and she’s been under attack ever since.

She made her latest attempt to define the nuance of her opinion on Sunday.

It hasn’t gone much better.

Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests. 4/11 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

This tweet was in response to one Twitter user who claimed she called people who take mental health medication, “lazy.”

Who had money on JK Rowling pivoting to supporting those who call people who take mental health medication "lazy"?



I take daily medication to function, this sentiment is beyond offensive, it is actively harmful to millions. pic.twitter.com/7UOgBx0ZLX — Ŧરίʂƚαŋ writes (@TrinerScot) July 4, 2020

He/she came to this conclusion because JK Rowling liked a tweet from someone who said hormone therapy should be a “last resort.” The tweet claimed that anyone who uses it before trying to heal their mind is engaging in “pure laziness.”

I've ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely. I've ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I've ignored death and rape threats. I'm not going to ignore this. 1/11 pic.twitter.com/hfSaGR2UVa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

Rowling claimed the “laziness” tweet she liked was “cynically misrepresented” by her critic.

To paraphrase, the British author thinks that many young gay people are being guided to life decisions that they can’t yet comprehend. She feels that in some, if not many, cases, the person is simply in need of therapy and/or medication.

And she’s not alone.

Boosie Badazz Shares A Similar View

Rapper Boosie Badazz is another character who shares JK Rowling’s stance. In February, he went off Dwayne Wade on Instagram for supporting his daughter, Zaya.

The 13-year-old had previously identified as a male named Zion. Then she decided she felt more comfortable as a “she.”

Dwayne Wade went on Ellen to show his support.

Boosie Badazz went on Instagram to say Dwayne Wade was “tripping.” He added, “don’t cut his f***ing d**k off.”

While Wade never mentioned any surgery, Boosie took that moment to comment on the idea.

He later said that he had nothing against gay people; he just didn’t think young people should be making such big choices.

At 11 or 12 I don’t know if I’m going shopping at Dillard’s or Footlocker. Ya heard? I don’t know if I’m going to college or staying. Big decisions I can’t make yet.

That’s, more or less, the same sentiment as JK Rowling; young people aren’t ready to make these decisions.

Where Do We Go From Here?

This topic is clearly touchy for many people, and for good reason. The transgender community has been attacked, misrepresented, and silenced.

And now the same thing is happening to people like Boosie Badazz and JK Rowling.

We can never have a conversation if only one side is allowed to speak. Maybe JK Rowling has a point. Maybe young people should take a breath before committing to a life-altering decision.

But if they ultimately decide to move forward, we shouldn’t be distraught like Boosie Badazz.

I’d say let’s keep the conversation going, but maybe we should start one first.