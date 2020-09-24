Gossip Girl Fame Jessica Szohr Is Pregnant With First Child, See PIC

Another celebrity has now entered parenthood. Gossip Girl actress, Jessica Szohr is expecting her first child with beau Brad Richardson – a professional hockey player.

The actress, who has been part of shows like My Wife and Kids, Joan of Arcadia, CSI: Miami and more, will become a mother for the first time in a couple of months from now.

The actress shared the news on her Instagram handle by sharing a picture of her baby bump.

Jessica Szohr captioned the post, “Full of joy!” In the picture, Jessica is having a hearty laugh while Brad Richardson is bent over and looking at her belly.

The black-and-white image shows the actress wearing a fitted tank top, making her bump more prominent.

Check it out:

Jessica Szohr shared the same picture on her Instagram story and wrote on it, “SURPRISE”

Many celebrities from the entertainment world poured in wishes for the mommy-to-be. Actress Nina Dobrev congratulated the Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson writing, “The bun is out of the oven! ♥️ Finally! (Well… figuratively, not literally. It’s still cookin’ 😉)”

Talking about Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson’s relationship, the couple reportedly began dating sometime in late 2018 or early 2019. But as per a report in US Weekly, they did not go public until March 2019. Before dating Brad, Jessica was romantically linked to former professional football player Scotty McKnight.

Richardson, who plays for the Arizona Coyotes, was previously married to a woman named Lauren Hunt. The couple who exchanged vows in 2014 parted ways in 2019. The former couple have a three-year-old daughter, Lexi.