Did Jennifer Lawrence Ban Her Parents From Her Wedding?

WM debunked a rumor about Jennifer Lawrence banning her parents from her wedding with Cooke Maroney. Now that the wedding has happened, we thought we’d look back on the bogus report.

NW Magazine ran a story about Lawrence furiously banning her parents from her wedding. An alleged insider claimed that the X-Men First Class star had “nixed [her parents] from the wedding” because Karen, her mother, “made a comment about Cooke that Jen didn’t like.”

Banning your parents from your wedding would be a severe sign of hostility at home, and surely the magazine would have more proof outside of one single anonymous insider. Of course, the story was not true.

At no point has there ever been any legitimate public drama between Jennifer and Karen. In an interview with StyleBlueprint, Karen said she was a proud mom the day her daughter took home an Academy Award for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. This interview was just a month before the alleged wedding slight, so clearly the invitation denunciation was a fabrication.

Lawrence got married to art dealer Cooke Maroney in October. Just one week before the wedding, she and her mother Karen were photographed together in Paris. Now why would Jennifer take Karen to a fashion show if she did not plan on inviting her to her wedding? On Mothers Day Jennifer took to Instagram to wish her mother well.

This was not the first or last time this tabloid stirred up some drama for the American Hustle star. A few months before saying Jennifer and Karen were at odds, the magazine claimed the wedding was in jeopardy.

Not long after this, NW was at it again, claiming Lawrence and Maroney were moving their wedding up to hide a pregnancy. Lawrence was certainly not pregnant on her wedding day.

If it’s not trying to pull Lawrence from her fiance, then this tabloid is just making up pairings on the fly. Not long before Lawrence and Maroney got together, it ran a story claiming Johnny Depp wanted to date her. Gossip Cop was quick to note that the two had only appeared on a talk show two years earlier and that this rumor of a crush was completely baseless. Jennifer is now happily married and on great terms with her parents.