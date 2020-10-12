Jennifer Lopez ‘Grossed Out’ Because Alex Rodriguez Got Fat?

Is Jennifer Lopez put off by Alex Rodriguez’s weight gain? That’s what one tabloid is reporting about the couple.

A recent article in the National Enquirer has the gruesome headline, “A-Rod Too Roly-Poly For Gym-Toned J.Lo!” From there, the tabloid dubs the former athlete “hefty” and states that Rodriguez has “packed on the pounds,” which is leading him to “strike out” with Lopez, who is known for her rigorous workout regimen.

The paper’s insider reveals that Lopez is “grossed out by her Greek god turned slob” adding that while the singer continues to hit the gym, Rodriguez has been “pigging out on carbs, slacking off on his workouts, and snacking late at night.” The source continues the Selena actress feels the former athlete’s weight “reflects badly on her.

She tried to cracking a whip and ordering Alex to get his act together, but he’s not used to taking orders from any woman.” Due to this, the tabloid insists, the couple’s love life is really “suffering right now” because Lopez can’t stand her fiance’s stubborn attitudes or his “man boobs and love handles.”

Gossip Cop would like to point out that it’s difficult to take this account seriously given all of the inappropriate terms the paper is using to describe Rodriguez. And given how much Lopez loves her partner, it’s hard to see the actress use such derogatory words.

Still, the Enquirer asserts that Lopez and Rodriguez’s romance is “hanging on by a thread” at this point. “Alex is sick of marching to Jen’s drum, and this binge-eating is his passive-aggressive way of fighting back,” says the tipster. The story concludes with the informant suggesting if things aren’t fixed soon Rodriguez may “eat his way out the relationship.”

Honestly, the entire piece is disgusting and degrading. Yes, Jennifer Lopez likes to work out, but to allege that the actress is that vain and shallow that she would be “disgusted” by her fiance is overdoing it. Recently, the singer took a photo of her future husband, which he shared on his Instagram page, in the bathtub enjoying a bubble bath.

If the Anaconda actress was so “put off” by Alex Rodriguez’s body, why would she snap an intimate photo like that? Simple. She isn’t disgusted by him at all. Also, we ran the story by a source close to Lopez, who laughed off the report.

Gossip Cop isn’t shocked by this latest story when the Enquirer has concocted a bogus story about Lopez and Rodriguez before.

For instance, last month, we busted the tabloid for claiming that Lopez wanted Rodriguez to get a job. Before that, we exposed the paper for alleging that Lopez and Rodriguez were butting heads over his spending habits.

First, the magazine purports Rodriguez was a broke freeloader living off of Lopez. Now, the Enquirer claims Lopez is sickened by the former athlete. Seriously, the tabloid needs to quit while it can and stop picking on the betrothed couple.