Jennifer Garner dating Bradley Cooper to make Ben Affleck jealous: Rumor

Jennifer Garner is, allegedly, tired of being seen as the victim in her divorce from Ben Affleck. Following their split in 2015, Affleck was the one that got into a relationship first. Jennifer Garner, on the other hand, waited for a few years before she and John Miller became an item.

Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper dating rumors

Shortly after it was revealed that Garner and Miller split, the Peppermint star was photographed hanging out with Bradley Cooper. Immediately after, rumors swirled that the former co-stars are dating.

According to Heat, Garner couldn’t be happier now that she’s being linked to Cooper. The actress feels it’s about time for the world to see that she was never a victim in her divorce.

Is Ben Affleck jealous of Jennifer Garner’s new relationship?

The mom of three doesn’t also mind making Affleck jealous since he’s always felt uncomfortable with Cooper.

“Ben was jealous whenever Bradley called, and Brad’s exes weren’t cool with the friendship, either. Jen’s sick of people feeling sorry for her not just for what Ben put her through, but also because of how he’s been cavorting around with his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas,” the source said.

The actress is allegedly having fun

Garner, allegedly, feels it’s refreshing to be the one who’s having fun this time around.

According to the source, Garner knew that her outing with Cooper would make headlines. And this is exactly how she likes it.

“They’re both getting a boost from seeing the reaction it’s causing. Jen’s saying Bradley’s a breath of fresh air, while he’s enjoying having flirty fun with someone he knows and trusts. No one would be surprised if this turns into something more,” the source said.

Last week, Star claimed that Affleck was seething after learning about Garner and Cooper’s budding romance. After all, the Batman v Superman star has always been jealous of the A-listers’ unique connection.

Ben Affleck’s alleged coping mechanisms

To deal with his negative feelings, Affleck, allegedly, decided to move in with de Armas. The couple is also allegedly, planning their wedding.

“He’s telling friends he’s ready for some very exciting news. Ben and Ana are more than ready to take the next step by moving in together. They’ve talked about it endlessly for months now,” the source said.

However, one should take the claims made by the tabloid with a grain of salt. Cooper and Garner aren’t dating.

As such, there’s no reason for Ben Affleck to be jealous of Jennifer Garner and Cooper’s friendship.