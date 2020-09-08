Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt romantic Mexican adventure rumors are all untrue

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are still making headlines today, even though they’ve been divorced since 2005.

In recent years, several tabloids have been publishing stories about Jennifer Aniston and Pitt vacationing in Mexico together. But none of these stories are true.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt wed in Mexico last year

Earlier this year, Now to Love claimed that Aniston and Pitt tied the knot in Mexico. After Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced, the actor and Aniston, allegedly, started rewriting their story.

Four years later, Pitt allegedly decided to propose to Aniston, and she said yes. The Ad Astra then allegedly, planning a wonderful wedding ceremony and reception with the help of Aniston’s friends.

“Her friends were all in on the fact that he’d plotted a ceremony – he’d even sought her best friend Courteney Cox’s approval. A year ago, Court would’ve said, ‘Hell no!’ but after seeing him prove himself, she helped him pull it all together,” the source said.

During their alleged wedding ceremony, Pitt told Aniston that he would never leave her again. After exchanging their “I dos,” the rumored couple, allegedly, danced to U2’s Sweetest Thing.

Jennifer Aniston invited Brad Pitt to a spa in Mexico

Two months ago, Woman UK claimed that Aniston gave Pitt an open invitation to go to Mexico with her. The Friends star is, allegedly, confident that Pitt would accept the invitation once it’s safe for them to travel.

After all, Star claimed last year that when Aniston asked Pitt to join her in Mexico, he immediately said yes. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star was, allegedly, so game to join Aniston on the trip because they recently rekindled their romance.

Rumors debunked

However, none of these rumors about Jennifer Aniston and Pitt vacationing in Mexico are correct. Gossip Copsaid that the rumors about the exes traveling together are all untrue.

Last month, Pitt went on a trip to France, but he was not joined by Aniston. Rather, the actor went to Chateau Miraval with his 27-year-old girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski.

Jennifer, Angelina Jolie’s alleged reaction to Brad Pitt’s new relationship

Speaking of Poturalski, she’s now also being linked to new Pitt and Aniston rumors. A tabloid recently claimed that Aniston was devastated when she found out that Pitt is dating the model.

However, Angelina Jolie allegedly had a worse reaction to Pitt’s love life. The Maleficent star, allegedly, thinks that Pitt is flaunting his new relationship to spite her.

As of late, Jennifer Aniston and Jolie have not yet commented on Pitt’s new relationship. And there’s no reason for them to say anything about it.