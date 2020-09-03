WHOA! Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Ask Alia Shawkat To Be Their Surrogate?

A while ago rumours of Alia Shawkat being pregnant with Brad Pitt’s child was doing the rounds on social media. Now, there’s a new theory attached to it that Jennifer Aniston and the Fight Club actor has asked Shawkat to be their surrogate.

Ever since Aniston and Pitt crossed each other’s paths on SAG Awards 2020; their romance reconciliation rumours aren’t disappearing anytime soon.

According to a New Idea, Brad Pitt has apparently asked his good friend, Alia Shawkat, to be their surrogate mother and make Friends actress’ ‘dreams of motherhood a reality’.

The report also states that the Fight Club actor and Friends actress is struggling to have a baby and find a suitable surrogate for them and hence they decided to go for Shawkat because of her selfless nature.

If the reports are to be believed, Alia is already expecting the baby and finally, Aniston can embrace motherhood and we are really happy for her.

Although when Gossip Cop got in touch with the sources, they unveiled a different story and called it fake. The Blaze actress isn’t expecting a child anytime soon.

They got in touch with Jennifer Aniston’s spokesperson and they dismissed all the claims and clarified that the Friends actress and Brad Pitt aren’t dating.