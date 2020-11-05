Jennifer Aniston Worried About Matthew Perry’s Upcoming ‘Tell-All’ Memoir?

The highly-anticipated Friends reunion has fans of the beloved series counting down the days until its arrival. But, a tabloid is reporting one member of the iconic sitcom could ruin the event for everyone.

Is Matthew Perry’s new memoir going to reveal ugly secrets from the show? The magazine suggests Jennifer Aniston is worried it will.

According to Woman’s Day, the cast of Friends isn’t a big “happy family.” The tabloid alleges due to the coronavirus pumping the breaks on the upcoming Friends reunion has caused some financial trouble for Matthew Perry.

The magazine asserts Perry is financially struggling and now is working on an explosive memoir as a backup plan. An insider discloses the actor’s costars are dreading he’ll reveal their dark secrets, particularly Jennifer Aniston, who the publication notes have “the most to lose.”

“She’s worried Matthew will reveal how flirty she was with him on set, even while she was married to Brad Pitt. Jen also managed to keep rumors of an affair with Matt Le Blanc out of the media, but a book might bring that all up,” the source claims.

Gossip Cop would like to note that it’s a bit far-fetched to believe Aniston had an affair with Le Blanc and flirted with Perry on set while she was a married woman. Yet, the tabloid further divulges Courteney Cox has reasons to fear Perry’s tell-all book.

“She knew how much Matthew wanted their on-screen romance to translate to offscreen. Their close relationship is still a bone of contention with her fiance, even though Court insists nothing ever happened.

She fears that Matthew might say something did, even if it only sells copies,” the insider says, adding LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, won’t get out of this unscathed either.

The source maintains the only one who won’t feel Perry’s burn is Lisa Kudrow, the actress who portrayed the spirited Phoebe Buffay.

“Jen and Court have begged her to be the go-between for them and Matthew. If it gets off the ground, this book could end in him being cut out of the fold,” the tipster discloses.

Gossip Cop investigated a similar report from the National Enquirer recently. The paper contended Matthew Perry was writing a “scathing” tell-all that would include dirty secrets from Friends.

Gossip Cop, however, was assured by a source close to the situation that the story was false. Perry is not writing a memoir that will publicly humiliate his former cast-mates. He’s not writing a tell-all. at all.

As for Perry being financially tapped, the actor appeared in several films and television shows following the end of Friends. He is also one of the executive producers of the reunion special for the sitcom. Therefore, the actor is not having any money issues or is being “cut out of the fold.”

Earlier this year, the same tabloid alleged Matthew was being thrown a baby shower by Courteney Cox. The unreliable publication claimed the actor was expecting a child with his girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, and was being given a party by Cox.

We dismissed the bogus report after being told by a source close to the situation that Hurwitz wasn’t pregnant. The same publication also claimed Perry was fighting with his Friends costars.