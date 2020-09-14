Jennifer Aniston Reportedly ‘Done’ With Brad Pitt After He’s Seen With German Model

A tabloid reports Jennifer Aniston is “done” with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, following the recent announcement that the actor is no longer single.

In a new article by National Enquirer, the paper states “burned” Aniston is fed up with “playboy” Pitt. The outlet continues to describe the Friends star as “jilted” while noting the actress feels “stabbed in the back” by her ex-spouse and has banned him from her life for good.

An insider told the publication the actress was “blindsided” to learn her former husband had jetted off with German model, Nicole Poturalski after Pitt reignited his romance with Aniston.

“Jen was completely sandbagged by this. She’s spent months supporting Brad through his divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie during secret meetings at both of their homes,” an insider tells the magazine.

The source continues that Aniston found out about Pitt’s trip to Europe with the model on the internet which left her “stunned and disgusted.” “She’s told Brad to stay away from her in no uncertain terms,” the insider says.

The outlet further discloses that despite Pitt’s past betrayals, “Jen was a shoulder to cry on for him over these last few months. She was even there to support Brad when he dated Alia Shawkat. But now she’s tired of being played for a fool all over again after he’s taken up with yet another woman.”

The paper’s source reports the magnitude of Pitt’s betrayal breathtaking to Aniston especially because she thought he was a changed man and wouldn’t hide any secrets from her.

“She’s stood by him through thick and thin during his war with Angie, but now that’s all out the window. She’s completely done with him,” the tipster declares. Yet, another tabloid, owned by the same company as OK!, alleged Jennifer Aniston wasn’t the least bit bothered by the news of Brad Pitt’s relationship with the German model.

While the two are friendly, it has been confirmed by separate reps for the entertainers in the past that the two have a strictly platonic relationship. Therefore, the narrative that Aniston is “hurt” and “burned” by Pitt’s new romance is highly incorrect. This also wouldn’t be the first time the Enquirer made a ridiculous report about Pitt or Aniston.

Not only did the magazine claim Pitt was dating Aniston, but the outlet also alleged Jolie was using the custody battle to drive Pitt and Aniston crazy. The over-dramatic story wasn’t true. Especially since Pitt and Aniston were never dating.

Earlier this summer, the same tabloid purported Aniston was getting a makeover to make Pitt “jealous.” The magazine is all over the place with its narratives.