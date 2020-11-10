Jennifer Aniston is glad that a new dog moving into mansion housing the most powerful man in the world

Jennifer Aniston is excited   that a dog named “Major” will find a new shelter in the White House along with Joe Biden.

The “Friends” star was among the celebrities who supported  the Democratic candidate against US President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election.

While supporting the former vice president, she received backlash from the fans of Kanye West when she asked her American fans to not to cast for the mercurial rapper.

The actress  couldn’t hide her excitement when her efforts bore fruit and Biden emerged victorious in the election.

Now that Trump is set to leave the White House in January 2021, the actress is excited that  “Major” will find a new shelter in the White House along with Biden.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she shared a picture of Biden taking the dog for a walk.

“We love to see it. Major will be the first shelter pup to move into the White House” Jennifer Aniston captioned her picture that she posted to her Instagram stories.

“Major” is the German shepherd owned by president-elect Joe Biden.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Examining Convenient Systems For Reasonable Nfl Jerseys

Adam

Gigi Hadid To Sophie Turner – Baby Buns In The Oven That We Can’t Wait To Be Delivered!

Alex Jane

Kanye West Makes Ultimatum To Kim Kardashian: ‘Kris Or Me’?

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign