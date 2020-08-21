Watch Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Face Off In A Game Of Pool

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are finally facing off…in an intense game of pool. Both Friends stars posted video clips of their recent game against one another on their Instagram pages.

Even though the Friends reunion is still delayed, it’s great to see the two real-life pals spending time with each other.

“Friends shouldn’t let Friends play pool (especially when they suck),” Aniston wrote in her caption for the video, which features Cox sinking shot after shot as “My Shot” from Hamilton plays.

It almost looks like Aniston got hustled by her friend because Cox’s pool skills look terrifyingly sharp — at least we know what she’s been up to during lockdown! Aniston, on the other hand, has a slightly more amateur approach to the game, missing shot after shot to the tune of Billy Preston’s classic “Nothing From Nothing.”

Cox also shared the video, writing, “I may have had a good night…but could my friend BE any cuter?” The post comes on the heels of another video from Courteney Cox, once again showing off her skill with a pool cue.

It seems like the game in question happened last weekend, and we’re pretty confident in our guess that Jennifer Aniston didn’t emerge victorious. Although from what we can see of Cox’s abilities, it’d be pretty tough to beat Monica’s talents.

The two also posted another video this past July where they encouraged their millions of followers to wear a mask and stay safe in the midst of the pandemic.

It really doesn’t come as a shock to see how close the two stars are,