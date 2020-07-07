Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt buying a private island together? No, but a tabloid this week is saying they are. An article published in this week’s New Idea is claiming that Pitt and Aniston are “in talks” to buy Double Island, an island off the coast of Australia.

Why, you ask? Because they spent New Year’s there together in 2002. The pair are supposedly discussing an “impossibly good deal” to buy the island, according to one unnamed “insider.”

“This is a dream project for both of them,” the source says, suggesting they could renovate the island’s currently-closed luxury resort or us it as a “private party island.” The tabloid goes on to say that buying the island will allow the “reunited couple” to “indulge in their passions” for architecture and design.

The source speculates that Aniston and Pitt’s new island will “most likely be a combination private residence with resort capabilities.” “After all,” the shady tipster finishes, “they were obsessively in love during that last trip and whatever they decide to do, it will be their little nod to that.”

OK, first off, this story is just silly. Mega-millionaires that they are, Pitt and Aniston vacationed in a lot of places during their time as a couple. There’s nothing particularly special about Double Island.

And we’re not sure, but we think we might have mentioned before that Pitt and Aniston are not back together. They’re not getting married, they’re not adopting kids, they’re not rekindling their romance in any way. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Aniston qualified to speak on her behalf, who dismissed the story on no uncertain terms, telling us,

“This is beyond stupid. She is not buying an island with Brad Pitt!”

New Idea, it should be noted, has been falsely claiming for years that Pitt and Aniston would be getting back together any day now. In April of last year, the tabloid wrote that Pitt was purchasing the house he and Aniston had shared as a wedding gift to her.

The mansion they had lived in from 2001 to 2006 was up for sale, and the magazine speculated that Pitt would take the opportunity to “make a gesture to Jen that would go beyond her wildest dreams.” The rumor was as ridiculous then as it is now. A source close to Pitt assured us at the time that the story was completely bogus.

Even more recently, the magazine “reported” that Aniston had warned Meghan Markle to stay away from Pitt. The Duchess of Sussex supposedly stated she would “like to be the next Mrs. Pitt” and now “expects her new-found status to open doors with stars such as Brad.”

Aniston, “suspicious” of Markle’s motives, had told Pitt “in no uncertain terms” that she didn’t want him working with Markle. Gossip Cop immediately dismissed the tale: Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together. Throwing some insulting claims about Meghan Markle into the mix doesn’t change that one bit.