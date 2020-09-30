Is Hugh Jackman Really Gay? Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Addresses Long-Living Rumours

Hugh Jackman who is widely known for his mutant character, Wolverine, has been a definition of an alpha man. Even at the age of 51, his masculinity and aura make many women go weak on their knees.

Despite all such qualities, there have always been rumours regarding his sexuality. The gossip mongers have been speculating of him being a gay, contrary to the fact that he is happily married for over two decades now, with actress Deborra-Lee.

Addressing such speculations about Hugh Jackman’s sexuality, Deborra-Lee Furness made it all clear during Q&A on Anh’s Brush With Fame. She shared, fans believed her to be gay as well.

Deborra-Lee Furness said, “He’s (Hugh Jackman) been gay so many years. I was gay, too. You know when I did ‘Shame’? I was gay. They were shocked when I got married,” as per the clip shared by The Daily Mail.

Deborra-Lee Furness quashed all such rumours and call it all nonsense.

“It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed,” she added.

Furness, who is 64-years-old, often gets trolled and get termed as ‘lucky’ for getting married to a younger husband.

“People don’t realize, it’s actually rude to say that. ‘Lucky’ because he’s a stud-muffin, you know, but that’s showbiz and Hollywood and the brand of Hugh Jackman. When Jackman was deemed the Sexiest Man Alive back in 2008, the honour didn’t faze Furness, as she revealed the first thing she told him upon hearing the news was to “take out the trash,” she added.

Meanwhile, recently we revealed that Hugh Jackman wasn’t the first man to be approached for the character of Wolverine. And adding more to the surprise, he wasn’t even the second choice.

All you Logan fans, it might surprise you but the first choice for the character was Man Of Steel actor, Russell Crowe. Well, the actor was intrigued by the role but due to some creative differences with X-Men director Bryan Singer, he backed out. But while moving out of the project, he suggested the name of Hugh Jackman for the role.