Iggy Azalea Makes Major Announcement About Her Baby Boy!

Despite declaring that she wants to keep her son’s life out of the spotlight, Iggy Azalea just revealed a major detail about her baby while debuting as a “proud momma moment” on Instagram. The 30-year-old Australian rapper tried to hide her full pregnancy to the public, and it took her months before she finally had the guts to announce that she had given birth to a lovely baby boy. In her social media revelation post last month, Iggy Azalea said she has just been waiting for the right time to share the good news with her fans.

The “Fancy” rapper also said that while she would like to give her son a life out of public scrutiny, she made it clear that she is not keeping her baby boy a secret. “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words,” Iggy wrote on Instagram. But in the said revelation, Iggy failed to share further details concerning her child — like his name, the father of the child, and his birthday.

In December 2019, rumors sparked that the “Go Hard or Go Home” rapper was pregnant. Instead of confirming the news and showing off her baby bump, Iggy kept her mouth shut and went missing in action on her social media accounts for a while. Although Iggy did not name her son’s father, fans are convinced that she is sharing the baby boy with fellow rapper Playboi Carti. Iggy and Playboi Carti started dating back in 2018 and decided to take their relationship to the next level last year by moving in together.

Amethyst And Onyx

It looks like the rapper is overflowing with love and emotion from being a mother, so much so that she could not help but share a tiny detail about her son. On Monday, Iggy took to Instagram to finally reveal not only her son’s name but also his precious voice. In an audio recording, the first-time mom sounded like she’s bursting with adoration as she tried to make a conversation with her newborn son.

“Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?” Iggy asked her son, to which the baby boy replied with adorable cooing and baby noises. The baby also let out some giggles and murmurs, as if he wanted to say something but could not fully utter the words as he is still too young to talk. Iggy, who was born as Amethyst Amelia Kelly, labeled the short clip “Amethyst & Onyx,” revealing her son’s name. It looks like the rapper wanted to share a geological name with her firstborn, just like her real name.

Onyx is a microcrystalline quartz, which is said to be a powerful protection stone. According to healingcrystals.com, a Black Onyx can prevent the drain from one’s personal energy and transform negative energy. Crystal enthusiasts use it to attract happiness and good fortune. Meanwhile, Iggy’s real name Amethyst is the birthstone of February and considered a precious stone found in violet quartz.