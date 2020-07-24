Prince Harry Wife Sue Photographers For Clicking Their 14-Month-Old Son ILLEGALLY!

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle make a ‘royal’ couple in true sense. Right from their grand wedding to the family feud, everything related to the couple has made noises. Currently, the duo is infuriated as their 14-month-old son’s pictures were being sold without permission.

Unfortunately, 14-month-old Archie is already in demand amongst the paparazzi and it’s been a headache for the couple. Recently, some anonymous photographers tried to sell the pictures of Archie by claiming that they have been clicked at a store in Malibu. But it is learnt that baby’s pictures are from the couple’s backyard, as he hasn’t been taken out for months now.

Addressing such an unethical attempt, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a lawsuit against the anonymous photographers for invading the privacy. The lawsuit is filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“The unscrupulous people shopping these photographs have not innocently mislabeled the photographs as having been taken in a public place. They have done so intentionally because they know that unsolicited photographs of a young child in the privacy of his own home are very much unlawful,” reads the lawsuit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attorney, Michael Kump, said that the couple is protected by law against the invasion of privacy. “No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions,” Kump said to NBC News