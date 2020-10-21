Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to return to the UK but not for Royal Family

Almost six months after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to head to the U.K.–but not for the holidays.

The news came after Vanity Fair’s royal reporter Katie Nicholl claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would return to Frogmore Cottage, two weeks ahead of their ongoing High Court case against Associated Newspapers (ANL). ANL is the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online. The trial is set to begin on Jan. 11, 2021.

Moreover, the former royals will be isolating at their English country house in preparation for the 39-year-old Duchess’ legal battle with the British publication.

As the legal case intensifies, Meghan, reportedly, might come “face to face” with his father, Thomas Markle, for a court date.

To recall, the former “Suits” star filed a lawsuit against ANL due to an alleged privacy breach for releasing a handwritten letter she sent to 76-year-old Markle during her and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in 2018.

However, prior to the couple’s homecoming, Nicholl also cited that the family of three is looking forward to spending their first American Christmas in their new Montecito mansion, which, reportedly, costs a whopping $14 million secluded estate located in Santa Barbara.

Rumors sparked that the Sussexes would return to the U.K. after Us Weekly revealed that the “Frogmore Cottage had been prepped for Harry’s holiday arrival in December,” as cited by their source.

Unfortunately, an insider close to the 36-year-old duke shut down rumors and explained that Prince Harry is unlikely to cross the Atlantic any time soon due to the threat of COVID-19.

“Global travel has been made very complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and at the moment the Duke has no plans to travel back to the U.K., certainly not before Christmas,” an insider told Vanity Fair, adding, “The problem is if he comes over then he has to quarantine and that makes things quite difficult.”

With the Sussexes staying at their Montecito estate during the holidays, the 94-year-old monarch is said to be dismayed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to skip Christmas at Sandringham Castle.

Multiple reports cited that Queen Elizabeth II is “missing” her one-year-old Archie Harrison, who she has not seen in several months.

In March, the couple last visited the U.K. to wrap up their final round of engagements as senior royals.

This includes the eco-tourism summit at Scotland, Endeavour Fund Awards, Mountbatten Music Festival, and Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, along with The Queen and other members of the royal family.