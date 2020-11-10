Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Remembrance Day Another Moment Worth Remembering!

Unable to attend the annual Remembrance Day ceremony in London with the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited a national cemetery in Los Angeles on Sunday to pay respects to the war dead.

The couple has said that they personally wanted to recognise the day in their own way. The duo laid flowers picked from their garden at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers – one from the Riyal Australian Airforce and one from the Royals Canadian Artillery.

Dressed in dark clothes, both were pictured wearing commemorative poppies on their lapels as they carefully laid bouquets of flowers, which she had picked from their garden at their new home in Montecito in Santa Barbara County.

Prince Harry was seen placing a wreath at a memorial obelisk with a plaque inscribed “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defence of Their Country.” He also signed a message with the wreath that said, “To all of those who have served and are serving. Thank you.”

In the pictures, Meghan can be seen wearing a black midi-length wrap dress belted at the waist while Prince Harry was seen wearing a navy suit with an array of his military medals on the lapel below his poppy. The couple only took their masks off when they alone.

According to Sunday Times, Duke of Sussex had requested his royal family members if they could lay a wreath on his behalf at the London ceremony. However, his request was denied by Buckingham Palace due to the fact that “he is no longer representing the monarchy.”

To recall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year had made a shocking decision that the couple is stepping down “senior members” of the royal family. A joint statement was issued at the time that read, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions,.

We have chosen to make a transition this year is starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Even though his request was denied, Prince Harry shared a positive message in an interview with the podcast Declassified. During the episode, he said, “Even when we can’t all be together, we always remember together. Remembrance Day for me is a moment for respect and for hope. Respect for those who came before us and hope for a safer world.”