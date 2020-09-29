Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dismiss reports of taking part in any reality show for Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dismissed reports of taking part in any reality show for the Netflix.

The spokesman of Prince Harry and Meghan told the Hello Magazine that the royal couple is not taking part in any reality show for streaming giant Netflix.

Earlier, there were reports that Meghan and Harry, who have signed a multi-million deal with the Netflix are due to appear in a ‘fly-on-the-wall’ reality TV series as part of their agreement.

The Sun had reported that the new show by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would give a glimpse into their lives while also “shining a light on people and causes around the world.”

“They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh,” the source spilled to the outlet.

The insider further revealed that the show will be unlike most of the reality programmes on television with the concept being more “tasteful” and not the usual “Katie Price and Peter Andre-style” format.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals earlier this year and moved to California with their 16-month-old son Archie.